Mike Johnson did not become the first black Bachelor — but could he return to The Bachelorette?

Johnson, 32, was a fan favorite on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, and many fans were outraged when Peter Weber was chosen over him for season 24.

Following the announcement that Matt James, who has yet to appear on the franchise, would be the season 25 lead, Johnson hopes that people are still focused on the fact that an entire season of The Bachelorette has to air first.

“The attention should still be on Clare [Crawley]. It’s her season. She is the current bachelorette,” the Air Force veteran said during the Tuesday, June 16, episode of Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti‘s “Almost Famous” podcast. “It’s not fair to her.”

Iaconetti, 32, then noted that fans have realized some flirty Instagram comments between Crawley, 39, and Johnson — and wondered if maybe he’d return to The Bachelorette to date her.

“She’s a cutie,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum said, with a giggle, but didn’t have any more news to share.

Johnson also opened up to the reality stars about being passed over for the Bachelor spot twice — something he truly doesn’t understand.

“After 30 minutes I was butt hurt, but then I got over it. I know I’m a good person, so I’m not going to let a couple of producers decide my self-worth,” he admitted during the podcast, adding that he thinks James, 28, will be a great lead. “I didn’t have any recent discussions. If I knew why they did what they did I would tell you. … Honestly, I don’t know. I have shown my character day in and day out and I haven’t shown anything that wouldn’t make me the new Bachelor. Why would they choose Matt, someone who isn’t as known? I have no idea, he’s a great guy, though.”