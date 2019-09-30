



Mike Johnson is gearing up to add a new title to his resume: author! The former Bachelorette contestant told Us Weekly exclusively that he is writing a book.

“I have a book coming out next year. It’s about self-love and body positivity,” Johnson, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively while he prepped for a night out with the Lumenis GeneO 3-in-1 Super Facial in Toronto on Friday, September 27.

The ABC personality revealed his new plans after shutting down speculation that he was cozying up to his Bachelor in Paradise costar Tayshia Adams at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas earlier this month.

“Dean [Unglert] was right there, Caelynn [Miller-Keyes] was right there, Derek [Peth] was right there. Tayshia and I FaceTimed JPJ when we were in the car going to some event. She is happy and is beautiful in her relationship with JPJ. Those guys would never let me try to mack on all of our friends’ girlfriend. And vice versa,” Johnson told Us, referring to Adams’ boyfriend, John Paul Jones. “That’s just BS, like no. She’s an attractive woman, but not for me. She’s in a relationship and I may or may not be talking to someone as well. … We live in a day and age where if I give a woman a hug, and she’s an attractive woman, they may say, ‘Oh, they’re together.’ It’s ridiculous at this point in time.”

Johnson also got real about losing the Bachelor gig to Peter Weber.

“I let it go in, like, the 18th minute after finding out. The first 17 minutes I was broken, you know, but I bounce back real quick. You can’t dwell at all,” he told Us before admitting he would consider the role down the line.

“If I was single, yeah, I would definitely have a conversation about it,” Johnson explained. “I think that I would be a great Bachelor and it would be an amazing time and I would find love.”

The portfolio manager, however, has been linked to singer Demi Lovato in recent weeks. While he played coy about their romance on Friday, telling Us that he’s “so happy right now,” Johnson previously confirmed that the duo went on date.

“Once you get to know Demi and you really talk to her, she is literally such a down-to-earth person,” Johnson told Us on September 19. “We’re both from Texas. We love getting tattoos, we love laughing. We’re goofy. We both love music. I’m just not blessed in that regard, but with the right music, I’m just happy.”

