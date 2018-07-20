Miley Cyrus’ next chapter is coming sooner than fans may have expected! The pop star recently blacked out her social media accounts, and now we know why: A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Cyrus is preparing a big return to the music scene.

“It’s just because she’s releasing new music next month,” the insider reveals. “Everything on her Instagram is strategic.”

Some fans theorized earlier this month that Cyrus’ abrupt decision to wipe her Instagram page of all photos and videos may have had something to do with her relationship with fiancé Liam Hemsworth. The couple, who rekindled in December 2015 after calling off their engagement two years earlier, shut down split rumors later in the week when the Hunger Games star, 28, posted a video of them dancing in the car.

“She and Liam thought it was half-funny, half-ridiculous that people thought they split,” the source tells Us.

This will be the first time that the Hannah Montana alum, 25, has released new music since September 2017’s Younger Now, which included the hit single “Malibu.” Many songs on the album were influenced by her reconciliation with Hemsworth.

“They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel?’” Cyrus told Billboard in May 2017. “We had to refall for each other.”

The “Wrecking Ball” songstress has been busy recording at the famed Electric Lady Studios in New York City in recent weeks. Lady Gaga has also been spotted at the studio, which sparked speculation on social media that the singers are working on a collaboration.

