Bravo has given Us plenty of memorable drama over the years, but it’s been a long time since we’ve seen a bombshell as big as the one that went off on the season 4 finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

In case you need receipts, proof, timeline and screenshots: Newbie Monica Garcia was unmasked as one of the people behind the Instagram gossip account Reality Von Tease, which had been posting info about the other RHOSLC women. She subsequently left the show, but her one season will live forever.

Now, Monica has no regrets about her time on the show, although there’s one thing she would change: the way she spoke to Angie Katsanevas about rumors that her husband, Shawn Trujillo, was cheating on her with men.

“I don’t regret that at all,” Monica exclusively told Us Weekly for the Reality Stars of the Year issue. “But maybe how I did it, I could have done it differently.”

As for the Reality Von Tease of it all, Monica just wishes her castmates didn’t have so much alleged sway over her return to the series.

“That was beyond frustrating, because I didn’t think that they had that kind of power to make that kind of stand,” she told Us. “I kind of thought, ‘This is your job. You either come and do your job or you don’t, you film with the cast or you don’t.’ I didn’t think it was like they had that much control or say over casting, who they got to film with and not film with, especially that cast. And I mean that with all the shade in the world. They’re not NeNe Leakes, they’re not anything like that. So, it just kind of blew my mind that they had that kind of power.”

While Monica isn’t on RHOSLC anymore, she’ll soon make her return to reality TV on E!’s House of Villains, which premieres Wednesday, October 9. Monica will serve as the narrator for season 2, which stars Survivor’s Richard Hatch, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice and Flavor of Love’s Tiffany “New York” Pollard, among others.

Monica also hasn’t ruled out a return to RHOSLC, but there’s one very specific thing that would have to happen before she’d come back.

“Housewives is all about bridges and mending relationships and seeing the other side of things, but [with] how things played out, I don’t know how they do it as long as certain other cast members are there,” she explained. “So I could see myself coming back if, maybe, there was a cast shake-up.”

For more with Monica, pick up Us Weekly’s Reality Stars of the Year issue, on stands now.

With reporting by Brody Brown