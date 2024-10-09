Your account
Us Weekly’s Top 11 Reality Stars of the Year: Kyle Richards, Chelsea Lazkani and Leah Kateb (Exclusive)

By , , , and
Top 11 Reality Stars of 2024
10
Bravo; Getty Images; Peacock

Kyle Richards has been resonating with fans since the beginning of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and as one of the last remaining OG Housewives of Bravo, she shows no signs of slowing down.

When asked how it feels to be Us Weekly’s reality star of the year, Richards says, “You sort of have mixed feelings because, obviously, I appreciate it, and on the other, it’s like, ‘Things must be really wild and crazy for me to be on the cover.’ I don’t think you get named Reality Star of the Year without going through a lot of S—.”

Some of that “s–” includes her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky, speculation about her sexuality and friendship with country singer Morgan Wade and her sometimes tumultuous relationships with sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards.

“I’ve been called so many names. People weigh in on arguments on the show even though they don’t know the backstory,” she says. “People have speculated about my marriage and my sexuality. I let most of it go, but sometimes you’re like, ‘Come on. Give me a break.’”

Richards isn’t the only celeb in the reality TV realm to make headlines this year. Scroll through to see Us’ Top 11 Reality Stars of the Year and pick up the Reality Stars of the Year issue on newsstands now.

