A lyric from Taylor’s Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has sparked a hilarious online trend — and Monica Lewinsky is joining in on the fun.

Fans have used the line, “You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me” from Swift’s track “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” to poke fun at nostalgic memories or difficult times in their lives. Lewinsky’s version of the meme, shared via social media on Wednesday, April 24, had jaws dropping.

“You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me,” Lewinsky, 50, captioned a picture of the White House, seemingly referencing her infamous affair with former President Bill Clinton.

Lewinsky also shared a screenshot of her X post via Instagram on Thursday, April 25, writing, “(pun alert) this meme cracked me up. show me your asylum …”

Praising the activist’s take on the trend, one X user commented, “You win 🏆,” while another wrote, “If tweeting was an Olympic sport, Monica Lewinsky won a gold medal with this gem. One Instagram user called Lewinsky’s meme “hysterical,” adding, “Thank you for bringing a big smile to this 65 year old Swiftie’s heart.”

Lewinsky became a household name in 1998 after her affair with Clinton, 77, was made public. The two were intimate while Lewinsky worked at the White House as an intern in the 1990s.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/hkhdRlBCkj — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) April 25, 2024

Bill, who is married to Hillary Clinton, was subsequently impeached for his extramarital affair by the House of Representatives. However, he was acquitted of all charges in February 1999 and remained in office until the end of his second presidential term in 2001.

Lewinsky has spoken out about the scandal several times over the years, writing in a 2014 Vanity Fair essay that she “deeply regret[s]” what happened between her and Clinton.

“At the time — at least from my point of view — it was an authentic connection, with emotional intimacy, frequent visits, plans made, phone calls and gifts exchanged,” she wrote. “In my early 20s, I was too young to understand the real-life consequences, and too young to see that I would be sacrificed for political expediency. I look back now, shake my head in disbelief, and wonder: what was I—what were we—thinking? I would give anything to go back and rewind the tape.”

She previously poked fun at her romantic past while reflecting on the 25th anniversary of the scandal last year. “As the years pass, one’s taste in partners gets better,” she quipped in a January 2023 Vanity Fair piece.

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

Being criticized in the public eye is something Swift, 34, has in common with Lewinsky. The pop star calls out critics of her personal life and career in the aforementioned “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me,” one of 31 TTPD songs released on Friday, April 19.

“I’m always drunk on my own tears, isn’t that what they all said? / That I’ll sue you if you step on my lawn,” the Grammy winner sings in the song’s bridge. “That I’m fearsome and I’m wretched and I’m wrong / Put narcotics into all of my songs / And that’s why you’re still singin’ along.”