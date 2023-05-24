Still a fan of sand? Natalie Portman revealed she’d be interested in reprising her role in the Star Wars universe — but someone has to approach her about it, first.

“I have no information on [future Star Wars movies]. No one’s ever asked me to return,” Portman, 41, wrote in response to a fan question during the Tuesday, May 23, episode of GQ’s “Actually Me” series. “But I’m open to it.”

The Black Swan star starred as Queen Padmé Amidala in the sci-fi franchise’s prequel trilogy. Portman portrayed Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) love interest — and the mother of Luke and Leia Skywalker — but died while giving birth at the end of the third film.

Following her death in Star Wars: Episode 3 — Revenge of the Sith, which was released in 2005, fans have often been vocal about their desire to see the popular character return in a different timeline, arguing that Padme was not given the proper send-off. “Any chance that Padme/Natalie Portman would return to Star Wars? Her character really deserves it with the way she was treated in Revenge of the Sith & overall importance for the OT story,” one person asked GQ via Reddit in preparation for Portman’s interview.

In addition to discussing a potential return, the No Strings Attached actress also opened up about her famously intricate wardrobe from the films — and revealed which surprising piece she stole from set.

“[The costume design] was amazing,” she gushed to the outlet. “From the second [film], I took one of Anakin’s braids. He had that little, like, braid hanging down. But then I lost it, so that’s not very helpful.”

Portman isn’t the only former leading lady who is ready to jump back into George Lucas’ ever-expanding world. It was announced last month that Daisy Ridley — who starred as Rey in the last revival trilogy — would reprise her role in a new movie set after the events of Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced the news in April at the Star Wars Celebration in London. Details about the film are minimal thus far, but Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will pen the project while Steven Knight is set to direct.

“My heart is pounding,” Ridley, 30, said at the event after the film was announced. “I’m very thrilled to be continuing this journey.”

Obaid-Chinoy, 44, told fans that the new movie will take place 15 years after the events of Skywalker and will follow Rey as she attempts to build a new Jedi Order. “I’ve always been attracted to the hero’s journey and the fact that the world needs many more heroes,” the filmmaker explained.

Earlier this year, the England native confessed that she didn’t know if she’d get a chance to play Rey again, but was hoping for the opportunity to present itself.

“I loved my experience, I loved what I got to do and I love the people I got to work with,” Ridley told The Hollywood Reporter in February. “So, should that happen again, even once, amazing.”