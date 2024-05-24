Netflix Drops Don’t ‘Don’t F—k With’ Jennifer Lopez Billboard  

Netflix has one message when it comes to Jennifer Lopez — and it includes an f-bomb.

In an effort to promote Lopez’s new film Atlas, the streaming service unveiled a Los Angeles billboard that features the words: “Don’t F—k With J. Lo.” The foreboding tagline is fitting for the sci-fi movie, which follows Lopez as a “brilliant but cynical analyst racing to stop an AI terrorist.” Costarring Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown, Atlas premiered on May 20, with Lopez, 54, walking the black carpet in a strapless black and white floor-length gown.

Crushing AI terrorists aside, Lopez has made multiple headlines during her press tour over speculation surrounding her relationship status with Ben Affleck. While attending a press conference in Mexico City earlier this week, the actress was asked whether “rumors” about her marriage issues with Affleck, 51, “are true,” which was quickly shut down by the moderator.

Liu, 35, interjected: “OK we’re not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it.”

Before moving on, however, Lopez shared her disappointment that the topic was even being broached. “You know better than that,” she said while smiling in the clip, which was posted on multiple social media accounts.

“If I could just end on one thing,” Liu said, praising Lopez: “Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I am here and why Sterling [K. Brown] was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. And Jen cares about things like representation and diversity, and she’s a boss.”

Speculation about the couple’s status ramped up earlier this month after Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala — where she served as one of the event’s cochairs — without Affleck. Her solo outing came four months after she walked the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards by herself in January before reconnecting with Affleck inside.

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

A second source told Us that the couple don’t have plans to separate but are taking some time apart. Affleck moved out of his and Lopez’s home and into a new Los Angeles rental property “several weeks ago,” per an additional insider.

While neither Affleck nor Lopez have addressed the drama, Lopez did bring up her husband and their engagement while recalling a story about Barbra Streisand on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, May 22.

Streisand, she told Kimmel, was “asking me to look at my engagement ring at the time — that Ben had given me — years ago.” Streisand had ogled that ring, saying, “So that’s a big diamond,” to which Lopez replied, “Yes, it is!”