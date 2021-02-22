Nearly two years after Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among the 50 people indicted in the nationwide college admissions scandal, Netflix is taking a closer look at the headline-making scam — and the alleged mastermind, Rick Singer.

The streaming service announced on Monday, February 22, that Operation Varsity Blues will “take a deeper look” at Singer, “the man at the center of the scheme.” The documentary, which starts streaming on March 17, was directed by Chris Smith, who helmed 2019’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened about the Fyre Music Festival. He also served as an executive producer for the streaming service’s hit docuseries Tiger King.

The teaser for the doc features Singer on the phone with someone concerned that they will get caught lying about donations to a college water polo team. Netflix announced that Operation Varsity Blues will include interviews and “narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations” between Singer and his clients.

In March 2019, news broke that Singer was accused of creating fake charities to facilitate the money for “donations” to various colleges, including Yale University, Georgetown, Stanford and the University of Southern California. He allegedly secured $25 million in “donations” from parents across the country, including Loughlin and Huffman.

While the Full House alum, 56, and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure their daughters’ admissions into USC, Huffman, 58, admitted to paying Singer to boost her daughter’s SAT scores. Loughlin completed her two-month prison sentence in December 2020. Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month that the former Hallmark Channel star also completed her 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, for his part, is currently serving his five-month sentence at Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc. The fashion designer, who was also sentenced to 250 hours of community service, is expected to be released in April.

Huffman, meanwhile, served 11 days of her two-week sentence in October 2019.

While Singer pleaded guilty to the federal charges against him in connection to the case, including fraud, obstruction, racketeering and money laundering, he has yet to be sentenced. CNN previously reported that he faces up to 65 years in prison and more than $1 million in fines.

Operation Varsity Blues starts streaming on Netflix Wednesday, March 17.