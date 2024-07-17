Netflix Is Adding Fire Country But Not All Episodes Will Be Available

Fans looking to get into Fire Country will have more of an opportunity with Netflix adding the CBS show to their library — but not all of its episodes.

The first season of Fire Country starts streaming on August 1. The move comes ahead of the hit show’s season 3 premiere on CBS October 18. However, viewers won’t get the chance to catch up completely unless they switch over to Paramount+ to watch season 2, which wrapped up earlier this year.

Fire Country, which premiered in 2022, is focused on prison inmate Bode (Max Thieriot) as he gets a chance to shorten his sentence by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program. Bode gets assigned to his hometown, where he reconnects with his family and former friends as he continues to make attempts to redeem himself.

Season 1 ended with a plot twist when Bode (spoiler alert!) was sent back to prison after taking the fall for drugs found at Three Rock to help his friend Freddy (W. Tré Davis). The second season followed Bode’s return to Three Rock — only to find out that so much has changed. Before the sophomore season came to an end, Bode was granted early release and walked out of Three Rock as a free man.

Thieriot, 35, who serves as a star and executive producer on the project, discussed his vision for the show moving forward.

“Getting to have some more episodes allows us to arc out all those stories a little bit longer and really sort of play them out a little bit slower, which I like,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in May about having more episodes after season 2 only had 10. “Nothing feels rushed that way. The nice thing is [in] season 3, we’ll get to get back into that.”

He continued: “It’s the perfect time because we have so much to explore this season and going forward. So getting to have those extra episodes will be really helpful to get to map it out over a longer number of episodes.”

Thieriot also praised all the people involved with Fire Country.

“I try not to think too much about how the show would’ve been or how the show is now compared to how I originally envisioned it. Like the journey for these characters in this series, it is obviously a collaborative thing with a massive team behind it,” he noted. “So for me, I also try not to do too much. I know I am doing a lot but there’s a lot of amazing people that we have behind it.”

After basing the show on his experience growing up in real-life fire country, Thieriot said it was important for the final product to reflect reality, adding, “That’s probably the biggest thing that I’m always trying to do better. I have a lot of friends that do this job and so it’s always important to me to portray it in the best way possible. Obviously, this is still a fictional story, but that doesn’t fall short on me. Obviously the bigger the world gets, the more my focus is sort of spread out across a lot of things. But it’s all about having trust in the whole team. And trusting that when everybody pitches their ideas and we all come together that we’re gonna find the best one for the series.”

The Fire Country universe is set to expand after season 2 featured a backdoor pilot for Sheriff Country. The show was subsequently picked up and will center around Sharon’s (Diane Farr) estranged sister Mickey (Morena Baccarin) as she solves crimes in Edgewater.

Fire Country is currently streaming on Paramount+.