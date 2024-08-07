NFL Star Jacoby Jones’ Cause of Death Revealed

Former NFL wide receiver Jacoby Jones’ cause of death has been revealed.

Jones — who passed away July 14 at the age of 40 — died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to TMZ Sports.

The medical examiner listed the manner of death as natural.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, hypertensive cardiovascular disease can happen “if you have unmanaged high blood pressure for a long time. The added strain on your heart could lead to heart failure or other health problems.”

Jones was found dead at his home outside of Houston three days after his 40th birthday.

A third-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2007, Jones played five seasons with the Texans before signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

During his three seasons in Baltimore, Jones became an instrumental part of the team, winning Super Bowl XLVII in 2012 when he became the first player in NFL history to score a receiving touchdown and a return touchdown in the same Super Bowl.

Jones completed his NFL career with brief stints with the San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In September 2017, Jones signed a one-day contract with the Ravens so he could retire as a member of the team.

After his death, tributes began rolling in for Jones from members of the NFL community.

“I loved Jacoby Jones,” his former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith. My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown.”

Jones’ former Ravens teammate Torrey Smith shared via X, “My brother! I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world. You were 1 of 1 ! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones a Lil Coby’s back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you! Love you bro!”

Former Houston Texans teammate JJ Watt called Jones “one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I’ve ever been around.”

Watt continued, “Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P Jacoby Jones. 🙏🏼.”