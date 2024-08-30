Hockey player Kevin Hayes paid his respects to his longtime friend Johnny Gaudreau.

“Love you John!” the Pittsburgh Penguins center, 32, wrote via his Instagram Story on Friday, August 30 alongside a throwback photo of Gaudreau and Hayes’ nephew Beau.

Kevin’s brother, fellow NHL star Jimmy Hayes, welcomed son Beau in May 2021 with wife Kristen Hayes. Jimmy tragically died three months later at age 31. A toxicology report later confirmed Jimmy had cocaine and fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.

“Say hello to Beau’s dad for me,” Kevin added.

In a subsequent post, Kevin shared a black-and-white photo of Johnny’s brother, Matthew, writing, “RIP Matty G.”

Kevin’s friendship with the Gaudreau brothers goes back to when Jimmy and Johnny played hockey at Boston College. After their time in university, Jimmy went on to play professionally for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils. Johnny was drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2011 where he played for 11 years. He later joined the Columbus Blue Jackets as a free agent.

Jimmy’s widow, Kristen, also reacted to the news of the Gaudreau brothers’ passing. She reshared a photo of Jimmy and Johnny captioning the photo, “Unimaginable news this morning. Heartbroken. There are no words.”

News broke on Friday that Johnny and Matthew died after they were struck on bikes by an apparent drunk driver in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, on the evening of Thursday, August 29. Johnny was 31 while Matthew was 29.

The brothers were in town for their sister Katie’s wedding in Philadelphia on Friday. Both men were going to be groomsmen in the ceremony.

Johnny’s current team, the Columbus Blue Jackets, confirmed his death via a statement.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the franchise posted via X on Friday morning. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden death of Johnny and Matthew.”

Johnny is survived by his wife, Meredith Gaudreau, whom he wed in 2021. The pair shared daughter Noa, who turns 2 in October and son Johnny was born in February. Matthew, meanwhile, was reportedly expecting his first child with wife Madeline.

Later on Friday, Johnny and Matthew’s uncle Jim released a statement on behalf of the Gaudreau family.

“Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing human beings,” the statement read. “We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”