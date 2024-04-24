Nick Carter and Aaron Carter to be Subjects of Upcoming Docuseries

The trials and tribulations of Nick and Aaron Carter are getting the docuseries treatment.

Nick, 44, and Aaron, who died in November 2022 at the age of 34, will be profiled in the upcoming Investigation Discovery series Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter.

According to Variety, the two-part series will examine the sexual assault accusations made against Nick — best known for being a founding member of the Backstreet Boys — by three different women.

The series will also trace Aaron’s “struggles with mental health and substance abuse” in the lead-up to his death, which was ruled an accidental drowning due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam.

Additionally, the series will address the fractured relationship between the brothers, especially after Aaron began supporting the women accusing his older brother of assault.

“During this period, Aaron Carter decided to support Nick’s accusers, while battling addiction and struggling with his own mental health,” Investigation Discovery said in a press release, “stoking a very public feud between the two brothers in the lead up to Aaron’s tragic death in 2022.”

The series will include interviews with all three of Nick’s accusers — Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp and Shannon “Shay” Ruth — as well as Nick’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones, Aaron’s former fiancée Melanie Martin and an unnamed member of the Carter family.

In a November 2017 blog post, Schuman, a member of the 2000s girl group Dream, accused Nick of raping her in his Santa Monica apartment in 2002.

Ruth filed a sexual battery lawsuit against Nick in December 2022, accusing him of raping her in February 2001 when she was just 17 years old.

Previously referred to as “Jane Doe A.R.,” Repp alleged Nick drugged and raped her multiple times when she was 15 years old in 2003.

Nick has denied all of the allegations and filed defamation countersuits against all three accusers.

“As our counterclaim sets out in detail, Nick has been the target of a malicious and long-running conspiracy,” Nick’s attorney Michael Holtz said in a February 2023 statement. “He has never done the outrageous things of which he has been accused; in fact, he is the victim of a calculated and concerted disinformation campaign designed to destroy his reputation.”

The statement concluded, “He looks forward to setting out the truth, vindicating himself in court, and putting an end to the smears and attempted shakedowns for good.”

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter airs Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28, at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).