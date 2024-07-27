It might be all about the Paris Olympics now, but Nick Jonas — like Us — still has a fond memory of the Disney Channel Games.

“For those [who] don’t know, the Disney Channel Games were basically the Olympics, but they would bring in 100-ish Disney Channel stars from all over the world and make us compete in silly games,” Jonas, 31, remembered during the Friday, July 26, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Nick faced off in the Games against older brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. The sibling band competed in the TV special in 2008, all on opposing teams. The experience for Nick, however, was not quite on the same level as the actual Olympics.

“It really was, like, Love Island on crack,” Jonas quipped on Friday. “They would put a bunch of teenagers in the Disney [theme] park after-hours and just say, ‘Let’s see what happens.’”

Related: Disney Channel Turns 40! What Are Your Favorite DCOM Hunks Doing Now? Teenage dream! Many actors got their starts in Disney Channel Original Movies — but what happened to the hunky leading men from those films? Leave it to Us to fill you in on what your first crush is doing now. From Motocrossed’s Riley Smith and Trevor O’Brien to High School Musical’s Zac Efron and Corbin […]

Love Island is a dating show where singles looking for love have to couple up in order to continue living in a luxurious tropical villa during the summer. The U.K. version of the reality TV show is still airing its season 11, while the U.S. series wrapped season 6 earlier this week with Kordell Beckham and Serena Page winning the cash prize.

Nick did not further detail his reasons for comparing the Disney Channel Games and the dating show, but he will have a chance to see how it stacks up to the real athletic competition soon enough. After taping Fallon’s show, Nick traveled to Paris to watch some of the Games’ biggest events.

“I got a call that said Ralph Lauren is putting together a little group of people to go over to the Olympics,” Nick said on Friday, referring to the designer who created Team USA’s opening ceremony outfits. “Ralph Lauren has been a part of my life at some of the most significant moments in my life. [He] dressed me and my wife [Priyanka Chopra Jonas] for our wedding, [and] we met because we were paired together at the Met Gala years ago with Ralph Lauren.”

Related: Salma Hayek and More Stars Who Love the Olympics Just like Us, many celebrities have been getting into the patriotic spirit as they watch the best-of-the-best athletes compete in the Olympics. Many spectators are in total awe of Simone Biles — known as the GOAT in gymnastics — including one of her own Team USA athletes, climber Brooke Raboutou. “I’ve always been very inspired […]

Nick added, “I can’t wait. The Olympics are my favorite thing [and] I’ve got some Ralph Lauren ‘fits and some vintage USA gear I’m pretty excited to pull out.”

Later on Friday, Nick jetted off to the City of Lights.

“NYC-Paris for my first ever #Olympics,” Nick wrote via Instagram Story, sharing a selfie from his seat on an airplane.

In the upload, Nick wore a patriotic outfit including red jeans and a matching Team USA baseball cap.