Nicki Minaj has no time for “Tina Snow” or for blow.

Minaj, 41, spent much of the past weekend attacking Megan Thee Stallion on X after the Houston rapper made a “Megan’s Law” crack in her new song, “Hiss.” The frequency and ferocity of Minaj’s rants led many to speculate that she was fueling her rage with an illicit substance. Those accusations increased when Minaj dropped “Big Foot,” her diss track aimed at Megan, 28.

“Song so ass she literally spent a minute and a half on a coke rant and decided, ‘yeah, this is DEFINITELY gonna end her,’” wrote one user on X while sharing the track. They deemed Minaj’s response “Just embarrassing.”

This reaction caught the eye of the Queen of the Barbz. Minaj reposted the shade and refuted the drug allegations. “Whenever you see the words ‘coke rant,’ you know they mad,” she wrote. “If y’all hear how loud I’m laughing.” From there, Minaj said she’s “never done coke in my life,” but if she did, “I’d do it proudly.”

Related: Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s Feud: A Complete Timeline Biggie vs. Tupac. Drake vs. Pusha T. Eminem vs. Machine Gun Kelly. These are some of the most famous rap feuds ever — and it may be time to add Nicki Minaj vs. Megan Thee Stallion to the list. The once-friendly, now-deadly duo amplified their feud in 2024 when Megan dropped “Hiss,” which many fans […]

She also got in a little bit of shade at the original poster, who noted that they “waited up all night for this ‘ass’ song tho, right?”

In 2021, the similarly controversial Azealia Banks accused Minaj of abusing the drug, which prompted the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper to respond via Instagram Live. “I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn’t be embarrassed about any f–kin’ drugs I did,” Minaj said, according to XXL. “That’s why I talk about the muthaf–kin’ drugs I do in my muthaf–kin’ music.

“Always have, always f–kin’ will. If I’m off ’em, I’m off ’em, child,” she continued. “But, I want to make this clear so open everybody’s ears, clear them ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ — and y’all know how I feel about my Lord and savior — never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. Ever.”

Minaj and Megan’s friendship-turned-rivalry reached a boiling point with the release of “Hiss” on January 26. The second single from Megan’s newly-announced new album featured the bar, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan’s law.”

Related: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty’s Relationship Timeline Nicki Minaj found love where her fans least expected it. The rapper raised eyebrows when she went public with Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, who is a registered sex offender, in December 2018. Since then, the couple have been unfazed by the backlash surrounding their whirlwind romance. They tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their son, whose […]

“Megan’s Law” refers to a federal law regarding registered sex offenders. Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and her brother, Jelani Maraj, are both registered sex offenders. Minaj’s brother was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being found convicted of predatory sexual assault and child endangerment in 2020. The victim was his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

Petty, who married Minaj in 2019 and shares a 3-year-old son with her, was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995 and served four years in prison. He was arrested in March 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in California, where he resides. In July 2022, Petty was ordered to register as a sex offender, sentenced to three years of probation, a year of in-home detention and required to pay a $55,000 fine.

The reference in “Hiss” upset both Minaj and the family of Megan Kanka, the 7-year-old whose murder resulted in the legislation. Richard Kanka, who was the dad of the late child, said the track is “as “disrespectful as it gets” because it’s “dragging his late daughter’s name into the expletive-riddled song.” He said on Monday that he was looking into a possible lawsuit.

Related: Everything to Know About 2024’s Music Festivals: Coachella and More The new year is still young, but the calendar is already full of music festivals showcasing artists of all genres — and drawing in the biggest celebs. Festival season is usually characterized by surprise collaborations, major fashion moments and controversy, and 2024 will likely be no different. From Boston to L.A., dozens of different events […]

Shortly after “Hiss” was released, Minaj went on Instagram Live to blast Megan Thee Stallion for being unable to “rap on the beat,” saying that her three Grammys were unearned, and teased her own diss track. Three days after “Hiss” dropped — and after Minaj churned out one rant on X after another — she dropped the full diss track titled “Big Foot.”

The title mocked Megan’s injury after Tory Lanez shot her in the foot in 2020. Minaj doubled down on the track, calling her a liar over the shooting. Minaj also insulted Megan’s love life, rap skills and more. Megan didn’t immediately respond to Minaj’s insults. Instead, she went on Good Morning America to announce her upcoming album and tour.