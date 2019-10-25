Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Drunk-Tweets ‘Jersey Shore’ Meltdown, Blames ‘Editing’





Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi admitted she got drunk watching Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, October 24 — and though she loved her “dramatic meltdown,” she didn’t appreciate the editing of the episode.

In Thursday’s installment of the MTV reality show, Polizzi, 31, waded into the ongoing feud between costars Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley over the latter’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello. Pivarnick, 33, set Polizzi off by deeming her and Farley, 33, “mean girls.”

“I don’t like when I’m called a mean girl, when my friends are called mean girls, because we’re not f–king mean girls,” she said on the show. “It’s just a big thing for me because I dealt with that in high school.”

After storming out of the house, Polizzi continued her rant. “I didn’t leave my 2-month-old son to be called a f–king mean girl,” she seethed. (Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, welcomed son Angelo on May 30.)

Reflecting on the episode just after midnight on Friday, the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed she actually stormed out of the house four times that night. “Very dramatic, stomping and grabbing my bag,” she tweeted. “@angelinamtvjs thought i was so drama. I was.”

After telling Twitter followers she was “bombed off wine,” Polizzi promised more revelations to come. “Ok my drunk ass is going to sleep,” she wrote. “All i have to say is , editing on a reality show is a bitch. I will speak the truth one day with a full , tell all documentary. Until then, enjoy your Pinot and dramer [sic]!”

She also clapped back at her social media critics on Friday. When one viewer said that she was acting like a “fake bitch,” the reality star replied, “I can act however i feel on a reality show that you keep watching.”

One Twitter user replied to that tweet, writing, “Yes you can and I love you to death but sticking up for that rude bia*** [sic] of @JENNIWOWW tonight left me sad. You’re supposed to be the REAL down to earth one here Snook!”

In response, Polizzi defended her friend. “Editing is a bitch,” she wrote. “Jenni is the strongest and realest bitch I’ve ever known.”

Hours later, the Confessions of a Guidette author said she had no regrets about her tantrum. “I loved every minute of my dramatic meltdown,” she tweeted.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.