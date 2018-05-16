Nikki Bella felt “suffocated” during her engagement to John Cena. Bella breaks down to her then-fiancé in the trailer for season 3 of Total Bellas, released on Wednesday, May 16, leading up to their split.

“I’ve told you so many times this would happen,” the WWE superstar, 41, tells her in the teaser. She responds: “I’m just starting to feel so suffocated.”

Caught off guard, Cena looks at the “love of his life” and makes a shocking statement: “I’m not sure we should go through with this.”

Through tears, the 34-year-old WWE star asks him, “So we really want to call this off?”

During the trailer, we also see Bella’s flirty bachelorette weekend in Paris, and at one moment, she tells her sister Brie Bella that she’s “not even sure” she wants to get married.

The trailer ends with the former couple having a serious conversation. “You’ve fallen out of love with me,” he tells her. She answers, “I just want to be a mom.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that the two split after six years together. Bella ended the relationship to focus on herself, an insider told Us at the time. She was also spending every day praying he would change his mind about wanting to have children – which appears to have happened since they split.

During a Monday, May 14, appearance on the Today show, Cena revealed he wants a family with his ex. “I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work,” he said.

Total Bellas season 3 premieres on E! Sunday, May 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

