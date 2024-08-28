Nikki Glaser may bring back humor to the 2025 Golden Globes, hosting the annual awards ceremony next January.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front-row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage),” Glaser, 40, said in a press release on Wednesday, August 28. “The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so).”

She continued, “It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars, who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes.”

The Globes, which air live on CBS on Sunday, January 5, 2025, mark Glaser’s first time hosting the awards show.

“Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler] or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear,” Glaser noted in her statement. “I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled). This is truly a dream job. Plus, I no longer have to feel guilty for every TV show and movie I’ve binged over the past year. It was all worth it.”

Glaser is known for roasting stars, most recently cracking jokes about Tom Brady in his eponymous, live Netflix special.

“I really do have to do kind of a cleanse after I write for a roast,” Glaser said during a July episode of the “Fresh Air” podcast. “Because my mind is in just such a bad place where I’m just constantly thinking the worst thing about someone, looking at pictures of them thinking, what is something I can think about them that is going to haunt them the rest of their life because I’m going to reveal it to everyone? It’s a disgusting place to write from, but that’s — that’s the job.”

With Brady’s roast in particular, the 47-year-old former NFL star recently claimed that he’d never do another similar event for the sake of his kids. (Brady shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as children Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.)

“In terms of Tom Brady … because he said yes to it, it’s kind of like, unless you tell me things are off limits, I’m going to go there,” Glaser said on the “Fresh Air” podcast last month. “I have license. I have your consent. … I can’t believe the places my mind will go to.”

It is too soon to know who Glaser will roast at the Globes since nominations won’t be announced until December. Jo Koy hosted the last Globes, failing to bring the laughs — and seemingly pissing off Taylor Swift in the crowd — at the 2024 show.

The 82nd annual Golden Globes airs live Sunday, January 5, 2025, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will also be streamed live on Paramount+.