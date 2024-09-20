Just in time for stick season, Noah Kahan is getting his very own ice cream flavor.

The musician, 27, teamed up with Ben & Jerry’s to launch the limited-edition flavor Northern Latte-tude. The flavor — inspired by his song “Northern Attitude” — features a maple latte ice cream base filled with graham cracker cookie dough and graham cracker pieces.

The ice cream collab was created as a special treat for fans attending Kahan’s benefit concert for his mental health organization, The Busyhead Project, in Essex, Vermont, on Thursday, September 19.

“Our Vermont friend @noahkahanmusic celebrated his benefit concert tonight with a very limited availability flavor, Northern Latte-tude, created to support @thebusyheadproject,” the Ben & Jerry’s Instagram account captioned a pic of Kahan at the performance. “To donate and learn more visit the link in our bio!”

One day later, the company — which is based in Kahan’s home state of Vermont — announced that fans who missed their chance to try the flavor can purchase scoops of Northern Latte-tude at local Ben & Jerry’s shops in Burlington and Waterbury, Vermont, on Friday, September 20.

“Scoops will be available today only, while supplies last!” the company shared via Instagram on Friday.

The collaboration with the beloved ice cream brand was seemingly a dream come true for Kahan, who reacted to news of his specialty flavor by writing via X, “F—ing pinch me.”

Kahan also shared his love for his home state one day after his benefit concert. “Vermont that meant absolutely everything to me,” he wrote via his Instagram Story on Friday. “I’ve never felt more at home in my life. Bless this great state and 802 forever.”

The flavor was launched to support The Busyhead Project, which Kahan launched in 2023 and named after his 2019 debut album, Busyhead. “[The Busyhead Project] is aimed at providing resources and information needed to end the stigma around mental health,” the organization’s website states. “Derived from his own life experiences, Kahan has been vocal about his mental health journey and challenges since a young age, remaining steadfast in his commitment to utilizing his platform to shed light on the topic and make mental healthcare accessible for all.”

Earlier this year, Kahan said that he was happy to “see old men and frat dudes crying at my shows” in a June interview with GQ. “That’s the f—ing greatest thing in the world. I’m telling you, as a guy it’s incredibly rare for two men to cry next to each other, and to see that in a crowd is so special.”

Drawing upon his own mental health struggles in his music, Kahan added: “I love all my fans, but there’s something special about a young man who is able to sing these kinds of songs.”