Get excited Normani fans, the Dopamine tour is moving forward.

“We’re definitely having those conversations,” the 28-year-old singer exclusively told Us Weekly about the status of her tour plans while celebrating the release of Law Roach’s debut book, How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes of Confidence From the World’s Only Image Architect, with Keke Palmer and more stars in Los Angeles.

Along with hinting at returning to the stage, Normani teased that she’s “really excited to release” some extra Dopamine content.

“We have some videos up our sleeves too … I know that my fans have been really waiting on that,” she told Us. “But a tour is definitely in the works.”

It’s been five years since Normani last hit the road as an opening act on Ariana Grande’s Sweetener tour, so it’s safe to say her fans miss her on stage — and the feeling is clearly mutual.

“I’m really excited to just get back on stage and see my fans. I feel like it’s just a totally different energy, and I thrive in that,” Normani said. “I’ve loved the recording process, but it was just so extensive that I’m just like, I’m ready to be creative in a different way.”

Dopamine, Normani’s debut solo album, was released on June 14 after her girl group, Fifth Harmony, went on hiatus in 2017. (Camilla Cabello left the group a year prior to pursue her solo career.)

The album was a long time coming — six years to be exact. She initially teased she was working on a solo album in 2018, tweeting, “I have my album title y’all.” She experienced a handful of delays on her long journey to the finish line, but Normani wanted to wait for each song to feel right.

“I know what it’s like to put out music and records that I don’t wholeheartedly believe in,” Normani told Elle in April. “When we were in [Fifth Harmony], we didn’t have the opportunity to have a real opinion until the last project we did. I promised myself, ‘If God gives me another opportunity to do things in my own way, I’m not going to take that for granted.’”

During the panel with Roach and Palmer in L.A., Normani also spoke about feeling “hidden” when she was in Fifth Harmony and said she’s “grateful” she can now do things her way.

“I felt like I had to do the most in order to be seen. And not that, you know, I do what I love for validation, but it does feel nice to feel seen sometimes, especially because I feel like in the group, it was my own experience,” she explained. “I was the only Black girl — not to say that the girls didn’t want to be there for me, but I don’t think that they knew how to because my experience was my own.”

Normani continued, “I didn’t know that [fans saw and appreciated me] at the time. I didn’t know that my superpower was the fact that I was me.”

Reporting by Mariel Turner