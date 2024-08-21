Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan Team Up for Hot to Go Duet On Stage

Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans with a Chappell Roan duet during her Tuesday, August 20, Guts World Tour stop in Inglewood, California.

Rodrigo, 21, documented the special moment in a Wednesday, August 21, TikTok video, in which she and Roan, 26, recreated a viral trend.

“I hope she plays ‘Hot to Go,’” Rodrigo said to the camera while standing in the empty Intuit Dome.

“This is an Olivia Rodrigo concert, bitch,” Roan replied.

Rodrigo shrugged, and the video then cut to the twosome doing the “Hot to Go” dance while performing Roan’s hit song together on stage.

The video nodded to the TikTok trend where fans share their hopes for a song to be played live only for their companions to humorously point out they are not at the proper venue.

“ily @chappell roan,” Rodrigo wrote in the caption.

Roan previously served as the Guts World Tour’s opening act from February through April. She also opened for Rodrigo at a May 2022 Sour Tour performance. During Tuesday’s show, Rodrigo took a moment to gush about Roan before bringing her out onstage.

“I think she is one of the most singular, inspiring, powerful artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting, and I’m so excited because she’s gonna sing one of my favorite songs of all time,” the “Good 4 U” singer told the audience.

Roan has been open about asking Rodrigo for advice about dealing with fame and online harassment.

“I was just really struggling … with the bullying online. I was going to reach out to Phoebe Bridgers and see what she was doing, and I asked Olivia if she had talked to Billie [Eilish] or anything, people who are in similar circumstances,” she told The Independent in December 2023. “She was just like, ‘No one has it figured out. No one has the answer. It’s different for every person.’ I do think it was really helpful for me to hear that no matter who you are or how big you are or how small you are, you feel the same. And you know what, of course there’s not a solution for people hating you. People hate you and they want to say mean things to hurt your feelings. The only solution is to not read.”

Roan made headlines this week after voicing her frustration with fans who feel entitled to her time when they meet her in person.

“If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public?” she said in the first of two TikTok videos posted Monday, August 19. “Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I get a photo with you?’ and she’s like, ‘No, what the f–k,’ and then you get mad at this random lady?”

In a second video, Roan called out fans’ “creepy behavior” and stated that the normalization of “crazy” antics “does not make it OK.”

She continued, “I don’t want whatever the f–k you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity. I don’t give a f–k if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo, or for your time or for a hug. It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online or you listen to the art they make.”

The candid statements came one month after Roan expressed concern about how her meteoric rise to fame has impacted her family.

“People have started to be freaks, like follow me and know where my parents live and where my sister works, all this weird s–t,” she told host Drew Afualo during a July appearance on “The Comments Section” podcast. “I’ve pumped the brakes on honestly anything to make me more known. It’s kind of a forest fire right now, just being itself.”

Roan released her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in 2023. Her follow-up single, “Good Luck, Babe!” was released in April and became her first top-10 hit.