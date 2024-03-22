Olivia Rodrigo’s new music video will have you obsessed.

Rodrigo, 21, dropped the video for the fan-favorite song “Obsessed” on Thursday, March 21, hours before the release of Guts (Spilled), the deluxe edition of her second album. In the video, Rodrigo finds herself attending a debutante ball full of beauty pageant queens with titles like “Miss Thought She Was The One,” “Miss Also Thought She Was The One,” “Miss Put Him in Therapy,” “Miss Summer Camp 8 Years Ago” and “Miss On and Off Again.”

Rodrigo, wearing a black dress in a room full of white gowns, sports a sash reading “Miss Right Now,” and her concerned looks suggest she’s gazing at her future. The paranoia mirrors the obsession in the song’s lyrics, which paint Rodrigo as someone who can’t help but compare herself to her partner’s former lover.

“I’m so obsessed with your ex,” she sings in the chorus. “I know she’s been asleep on my side of your bed, and I can feel it / I’m starin’ at her like I wanna get hurt / And I remember every detail you have ever told me, so be careful, baby.”

“Obsessed” was included on the deluxe edition of Rodrigo’s Guts. Hitting streaming services on Friday, March 22, the new version includes three other “secret” tracks that were featured on the different vinyl pressings of the 2023 album: “Scared of My Guitar,” “Stranger” and “Girl I’ve Always Been.” Guts (Spilled) also includes “So American,” a song recorded after Guts’ original release, according to Billboard.

Rodrigo announced on Tuesday, March 20, that she was releasing the deluxe edition. “5 new tunes for ya!!!!” she captioned an Instagram post showing her holding a sign reading, “Guts Deluxe out Friday.” Her backup singers each held signs bearing the name of a song included on the expanded version.

Rodrigo will also participate in Record Store Day, the annual celebration of brick-and-mortar music stores, on April 20. She will have a special colored 7” split with Noah Kahan, recorded from their time at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. The record will feature Kahan, 27, covering Rodrigo’s “Lacy.” Rodrigo’s side of the vinyl will feature her version of his breakout hit “Stick Season.”

Rodrigo is currently in the midst of her Guts World Tour. At the start of April, she’ll hold a four-night run at Madison Square Garden. At the end of that month, she begins the European leg of the tour before returning to the States in July. The tour concludes at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in mid-August.