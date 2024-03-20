Olivia Rodrigo is releasing new music, including the fan-favorite song “Obsessed.”

Rodrigo, 21, announced on Tuesday, March 20, to announce she’ll be dropping five new tracks on Friday, March 22. “5 new tunes for ya!!!!” she captioned a picture of herself via Instagram posing with her dancers on tour. Rodrigo held a sign that read “Guts Deluxe out Friday,” while her crew held up the song titles, including “Obsessed,” “Girl I’ve Always Been,” “Scared of My Guitar,” “Stranger,” and “So American.” (The first four tracks were secretly featured on different vinyl records of Guts, but “So American” has not yet been released.)

Fans were quick to share their excitement in Rodrigo’s comments section, “FINALLY THANK YOU SO MUCH QUEEN,” one follower wrote, while another gushed, “im crying i love u so much.” More commented heart emojis.

Rodrigo also released a hand-written note to her fans via email to share her excitement about the upcoming tracks. “Surprise!!! GUTS (Spilled) is coming March 22nd! It will include new versions of the secret songs from the original Guts vinyl, including ‘Obsessed’ which I’ve been having SO much fun performing on tour!!” she wrote on Tuesday. “The deluxe version will also include a brand new song called ‘So American’ which I’m really stoked for you guys to hear.”

These aren’t the only new songs Rodrigo is releasing. Last month, she shared that she and Noah Khan will be releasing covered versions of each other’s songs for Record Store Day on Saturday, April 20. “Stick Season”/“lacy” – FROM THE @bbcradio1 LIVE LOUNGE is being released for #RecordStoreDay2024 on 4.20!! 💓🎀💟,” she captioned the post. Khan, 27, is covering Rodrigo’s “Lacy,” while Rodrigo will be dropping her version of his “Stick Season.”

When she’s not recording new music, Rodrigo is busy traveling for her Guts World Tour, which started last month in Palm Springs, California. Throughout her tour, she’ll be stopping in New York City, Boston, Chicago and more. Rodrigo is also taking her tour international, traveling to Canada, France, England, Germany, Switzerland and more. Her setlist includes 22 songs from her first albums including Guts and Sour, which spans for over 90 minutes.

During the show, Rodrigo runs through the crowd and hugs fans on the floor. She also performs energetic dance routines, plays the electric guitar and more.

Her costumes consist of sparkly outfits including a crystal embellished bralette and skirt, a red halter romper, fishnet tights and Dr. Martens boots.

After finishing her first show, Rodrigo gushed about her performance via Instagram. “First show of the GUTS world tour!!!!” she captioned a carousel of images from the night. “Most exciting love filled night! thank you so much to everyone who came out 🌙❤️.”

Rodrigo also donates a portion of her tour proceeds to her Fund4Good, which supports to abortion funds.