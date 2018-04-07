Everything Drake touches turns to gold — and his latest music video won’t be any different, thanks to some A-list cameos!

The hip hop legend, 31, dropped the star-studded video for his new single “Nice For What” on Friday, April 6, where none other than Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish, Emma Roberts, Zoe Saldana, Rashida Jones, Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae and Tracee Ellis Ross, among others, made appearances. The flashy video seems as though it’s Drake’s way of honoring the Hollywood actresses — who look powerful while decked out in lavish outfits — as it’s shot from different perspectives … a sly nod to his lyric, “With your phone out/Gotta hit them angles.”

Fans quickly took to Twitter to praise the “Hotline Bling” singer for making a music video that celebrates women. One fan wrote, “#NiceForWhat On Repeat Thank you Drake women of the world needed this song fr fr,” while another tweeted, “Drake really made a whole song empowering WOMEN, i love (1) man and (1) man ONLY!”

#NiceForWhat On Repeat 😭😍 Thank you Drake women of the world needed this song fr fr pic.twitter.com/mUL2XdLNuM — Kÿ (@kyaraXOXO) April 7, 2018

drake really made a whole song empowering WOMEN, i love (1) man and (1) man ONLY! — love, sabrina (@sabrinaaaj) April 7, 2018

Another follower analyzed the message Drake was sending out with the video: “Throughout the song, Drake speaks about female empowerment in the digital age. Women always looking to gain a following and live in the light, but that also comes with some resistance and hate — despite what they go through, Drake understands it and appreciates the hustle.”

“This New Drake song got the bad b—ch in me feelin[g] even badder. Thanks @Drake for reminding me I ain’t gotta be nice to these guys lol,” one Twitter user hilariously quipped.

This New Drake song got the bad bitch in me feelinh even badder. Thanks @Drake for reminding me I ain't gotta be nice to these guys lol — 🥀🥀🥀CINDY🥀🥀🥀 (@Spicy__girll) April 7, 2018

Looks like the guest stars are just as pleased with the video as fans of the “Best I Ever Had” rapper are. Wilde, who is the first Hollywood star featured in the video — looking fantastic in a black top and red skirt — tweeted her approval: “This was funnnnnnnn.” Haddish also shared a clip on Instagram, writing, “This video is great and Everybody is Looking Good.”

The single — equipped with a funky hook using Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor” — is the second song by Drake that borrows from the former Fugee. He previously sampled Hill’s song, “Doo Wop (That Thing)” for his hit, “Draft Day.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!