Happy to have left! Omarosa Manigualt continued to reflect on her days working for President Donald Trump during the Saturday, February 24, episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

The former political aide, 44, spoke more candidly than she ever has about her experience in the White House while chatting with her CBB costars in never-before-seen clips. “Oh, freedom, I’ve been emancipated,” Omarosa said of the joy she felt after resigning from the administration in December. “I feel like I just got freed off a plantation.”

The reality personality also dished on 71-year-old Trump’s tweeting habits. “He’s never getting off Twitter … We actually have a Twitter rep and a Facebook rep at the White House,” she revealed. When asked why they’re not overseeing his social media use, The Apprentice alum quipped, “He’s up in his underwear at 4 in the morning. Who’s gonna monitor that? The bad tweets happen between 4 in the morning and 6 in the morning. Ain’t no one else up there but Melania [Trump].”

The Bitch Switch author has enough crazy memories from her previous job to last her a lifetime, and she may not always keep them to herself. “I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime,” she announced to the rest of the house. “He’s going to come after me with everything he has. Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire, so I’ll probably end up in court. But I have to tell my truth. I’m tired of being muted.”

Added the reality star, “All the stuff that I just put on a shelf somewhere out of loyalty. I’ve been defending somebody for so long, and now I’m like, ‘Yo, you are a special kind of f—ked up’ and that special breed. They’re about to learn all about it. I’m from the streets. Snitches get stitches. I have been so loyal.”

Omarosa has been making headlines for sharing intimate details about her time working in Trump’s White House with her CBB castmates. The Ultimate Merger star said on the Wednesday, February 21, episode of the hit series that she was charged for snacks on Air Force One. She also told castmate Brandi Glanville on the February 16 show that she never slept with the commander in chief, but “somebody” in the White House “is sleeping around with everybody.”

Omarosa, who worked with the real estate magnate in 2004 on the first season of The Apprentice, was hired as the White House’s Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison in January 2017. She left 11 months later.

