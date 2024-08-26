Your account
Entertainment

What to Remember From ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Before Season 4: Sazz Getting Shot and More

Only Murders in the Building is almost back and promises to feature more death, mystery and star-studded cameos in season 4 — but first, let’s remember what happened the last time we were at the Arconia.

The murder at the center of season 3 focused on fictional Hollywood actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) dying at Oliver’s (Martin Short) new Broadway play, Death Rattle. As the season went on, it was revealed that there was more to the story as Ben died not once but twice on opening night.

Ben was poisoned before he took the stage but survived long enough to try to make amends with everyone he wronged before promptly falling to his death. From Tobert (Jesse Williams) to Loretta (Meryl Streep), everyone became a suspect as Oliver, Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Charles (Steve Martin) tried to narrow down who had motive to want Ben dead.

The season 3 finale unmasked Donna (Linda Emond) as the first person who was involved, but she only wanted to make Ben sick. Once he came back to life and figured out who was responsible, Donna’s son, Cliff (Wesley Taylor), tried to help his mother by pushing Ben down the elevator shaft.

But in true OMITB nature, that wasn’t the end. As the trio celebrated solving the mystery, another person ended up in danger while they were in the Arconia.

Scroll down for everything to remember where all the characters left off before season 4 is released:

Sazz Took a Bullet for Charles

What started out as a fun night quickly took a turn for the worst. Charles’ stunt double, Sazz (Jane Lynch), made a surprise appearance in the season 3 finale to tell Charles she had something tell him in private. They never got around to having that talk as Sazz was shot when she went to Charles’ apartment to retrieve some wine. It wasn’t clear who hurt Sazz or if she was even the intended target, but she did try to leave Charles a message in blood about what was going on. (Fans haven’t been clued in on what the message said.)

Oliver and Loretta Could Be Doing Long-Distance

Loretta helped the trio solve Ben’s murder after initially taking the fall to protect her secret biological son, Dickie (Jeremy Shamos), who was being considered as a suspect. After Ben’s true killers were caught, Loretta revealed that she was moving to Los Angeles to try to make it big as an actress on a fictional Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series. Fans were still left with hope that Loretta and Oliver could continue their relationship even if they were thousands of miles apart.

Mabel Is Still Trying to Figure Out Her Future

Season 3 left Mabel at a crossroads as she tried to find her calling. While Charles and Oliver returned to theater, Mabel thought she was the only one who still cared about their true crime podcast. She ventured out on her own by taking a meeting with Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) but was ultimately able to mend her issues with Charles and Oliver.

Mabel was still left with no apartment and no tangible career prospects. There’s also the fact that her newest love interest — Tobert — was leaving for L.A. like Loretta. This will likely come up as season 4 is focused on the group being offered the chance to make a movie version of their podcast, which would take them across the coast.

