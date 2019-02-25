Stars getting starstruck! Hollywood’s elite proved that they’re just like Us at the 2019 Academy Awards when they admitted to completely fangirling over some of their favorite celebrities.

On Sunday, February 24, Us Weekly caught up with nominees, presenters and power couples to find out who they were gushing over on the red carpet.

“Glenn [Close] in that gold cape,” Black Panther star Angela Bassett told Us of Close’s Giuseppe Zanotti Oscar dress. “Looking like a Mrs. Oscar.”

As for Selma star David Oyelowo, he not only showed off his best – and highly impressive – Rami Malek impression, but admitted that he would love to sit down and get a coffee with Vice star Christian Bale.

“He’s an extraordinary actor. I want some tips,” Oyelowo, 42, told Us. “I want some tips Christian!”

But when it came time for Kelly Ripa, she couldn’t help but go on about her husband Mark Consuelos, who she was enjoying a rare date night out with.

“It’s a brief date night because I have to go backstage and work and then he goes to the parties,” Ripa, 48, told Us. “We very rarely get to dress up so it’s kind of romantic. We pretend … it’s actually not romantic.”

To see which other stars we caught up with on the red carpet, watch the video above!

