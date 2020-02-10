This is Chrissy! Chrissy Metz gave a stirring rendition of the song “I’m Standing With You” —which brought songwriter Diane Warren to tears — at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9.

The This Is Us star, 39,took the stage to perform the song — which is nominated for Best Original Song from Metz’s film Breakthrough — for the crowd. At the end of her performance, Metz said “I love you, Mom” and the camera panned over to Warren, 63, who had tears in her eyes.

Metz revealed to E! News’ Daily Pop on February 3 that she wasn’t nervous for her big performance.

“I’m really, actually, very excited. I think everyone else is more nervous for me than I am,” she admitted. “I know that I’m there to do a job. And like, I’m gonna be present, I’m gonna be prepared and I’m just gonna have a good time.”

Metz, who is the lead singer of the band Chrissy and The Vapors, previously performed the song at the 2019 ACM Awards in April 2019.

The actress told Us Weekly in October 2019 that appearing at awards shows “isn’t easy” despite the glitz and glamour of the night.

“People see these grand awards shows or red carpet events and people don’t know what happened an hour before they put on the dress or the morning they are about to go to work,” Metz said at the time. “They have to be in a very emotional place for 12 hours and what’s going on internally, and personally, so just getting past the fear or anxiety or whatever it is we’re going through.”

The actress added that she planned to release new music in 2020 — a goal she’s strived toward since she was a child.

“I’m working on some personal music in the country space which is very exciting,” Metz shared. “It’s been my little girl dreams, so working and cowriting on music. Hopefully, I’ll have some new music come out in the new year, and just cultivating and writing scripts and trying to sell the intellectual property of stories that mean something to me.”