Luke Perry was noticeably missing from the 2020 Oscars in memoriam tribute on Sunday, February 9, and social media users weren’t happy.

The Beverly Hills, 90210, alum died on March 4, 2019, after suffering a stroke at the age of 52. His passing came one week after the 2019 Academy Awards, so fans thought he would be featured in Sunday’s tribute section.

“He wasn’t in the In Memoriam montage, but let’s remember Luke Perry tonight, too 😢 #Oscars,” one person tweeted.

A second user wrote, “Luke Perry wasn’t in the In Memorial?? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!! 😒 #Oscars.”

A third person tweeted, “I would like to know why Luke Perry was not in that presentation. RIP. #Oscars.”

Perry was featured in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is up for 10 awards at Sunday’s show, including Best Picture. Brad Pitt already took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the movie. Pitt, 56, and Leonardo DiCaprio previously revealed that they were starstruck when they saw Perry on set for the first time.

‘That’s Luke f–king Perry!’” Pitt recalled saying to DiCaprio, 44, in their cover story for Esquire’s Summer 2019 issue. “We were like kids in the candy shop because I remember going to the studios and [Beverly Hills, 90210] was going on and he was that icon of coolness for us as teenagers. It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him.”

The Ad Astra actor added that Perry was “incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed” to his craft.

“He couldn’t have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with,” Pitt told the magazine. “I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him. It was really special.”

DiCaprio added, “I remember my friend Vinny, who is in the film as well, we walked in and we both had this butterfly moment of like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s Luke Perry over there!’”

Perry is survived by his son Jack, 22, and daughter Sophie, 19, whom he shared with ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, and his fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer.