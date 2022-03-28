Will Smith’s son has spoken! Jaden Smith posted telling tweets after his dad made headlines at the 2022 Academy Awards.

“And That’s How We Do It,” the California native, 23, wrote via Twitter on Sunday, March 27, following the 53-year-old actor’s Oscars win and drama with Chris Rock. The Karate Kid star subsequently posted a selfie in sunglasses, writing, “My Dads Speech Made Me Cry.”

Will took home his first Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role shortly after he smacked Rock, 57, in response to the comedian’s joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. (The actress, 50, has been open about her experience with alopecia and hair loss over the years.)

“Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya,” the South Carolina native said while presenting the award for Best Documentary Film, referencing Demi Moore’s bald look in the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

Rock initially rehearsed his speech without referencing the Red Table Talk cohost, a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the incident. “Will was not in attendance for [the] rehearsal,” the insider noted.

While Jada rolled her eyes following the joke, her husband walked on stage and slapped the Saturday Night Live alum. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth,” the I Am Legend star said twice after returning to his seat.

In the Will author’s acceptance speech, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum spoke about portraying Richard Williams in King Richard, explaining that the 80-year-old tennis coach was a “fierce defender” of his family members, including daughters Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

The rapper added that “art imitates life,” saying, “I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things. … I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse. You got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you got to be able to have people disrespecting you.”

The Pennsylvania native, who was consoled during the show’s commercial break by fellow attendees Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper, gave some insight into his conversation with the Tragedy of Macbeth star, 67, in his speech. “Denzel said to me, ‘Be careful. At your highest moment, that’s when the devil comes for you,'” Will recalled.

The Hitch star concluded by joking, “I hope the Academy invites me back.”

