The treasure hunt continues! Netflix’s Outer Banks returns for season 2 this month — and the latest trailer teases so much drama.

The new clip, released Wednesday, July 14, shows John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) on the run. They’re still wanted fugitives after John B was framed for murdering Sheriff Susan Peterkin (Adina Porter) at the end of season 1. Luckily, most people believe they’re dead after their boat flipped over and the police never found their bodies.

Viewers last saw John B and Sarah miraculously being saved by a ship headed for the Bahamas, where Sarah’s father, Ward (Charles Esten), supposedly had gold shipped. However, the new footage reveals Ward and his son, Rafe (Drew Starkey), still have the gold. With the patriarch responsible for John B’s father’s death and Rafe being the one who actually killed the sheriff, no one can trust these two with the treasure.

Ward reveals about “half a billion” in his safe, and Rafe jumps for joy, but John B and Sarah aren’t celebrating. Despite being presumed dead, someone is still worried that John’s body was never recovered, and there’s a $50,000 reward for his capture.

“John B, we are fugitives in a foreign country. Promise me you won’t do anything stupid,” Sarah says in the trailer.

He apologizes for what he knows will happen soon, telling her, “I do stupid things all the time without realizing it.”

Luckily, the duo won’t be on their own for long. In the nearly two-minute clip, John B and Sarah also reunite with The Pogues — JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss). The group has come to the Bahamas to search for their friends.

After the success of the show’s debut, season 2 will be a gratifying reunion for fans to watch, showrunner Jonas Pate promised. “The Pogues think that John B and Sarah are dead,” Pate told Entertainment Weekly in April 2020. “So, we realized that gave us some dramatic possibilities that we could explore before we get them all reunited. We love that part of the show, having the Pogues together. That’s when we feel like this show is working the best.”

Though there are plenty of familiar faces returning, the trailer also reveals first looks at new cast members, including Elizabeth Mitchell‘s mysterious character, whose name still hasn’t been released. However, her character hints that she has a past with Ward. “John B is not the only one that Ward double crossed,” she says.

Elsewhere, newcomer Cleo (Carlacia Grant) appears with the Pogues, but is she a friend or foe?

Outer Banks season 2 will also have car chases, explosions and everything else fans have come to love about the action-packed show, which premiered in April 2020. Though the clip teases plenty, it doesn’t dive too deeply into spoiler territory. Cline, 23, previously said that she wants fans to be surprised when they watch the new episodes.

“It’s such an adventurous script,” Stokes, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively in February. “[There are] a lot of things that I can’t talk about that I think people are really gonna like. When you see it on the paper, you’re like, ‘How is this going to make sense?’ And then it comes to life, and you’re like, ‘Wow, okay.’ I’m so thankful that I have the creative team that we do … paving the way for us to do the work that needs to be done.”

Outer Banks season 2 premieres on Netflix Friday, July 30. Watch the trailer above to see all the action!