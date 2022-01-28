This Is Us,’ ‘Emily in Paris’ Make PaleyFest Lineup for In-Person Return

Get ready, TV lovers! PaleyFest LA is set to return as an in-person event in April, and it is bringing with it some beloved shows, including This Is Us, Emily in Paris and Black-ish.

The 39th annual festival will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles from April 2 through April 10. The 10-day event will bring together stars and creatives, resuming in-person activities for the first time in three years amid the coronavirus pandemic. Attendees will be treated to exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations with actors from acclaimed series, screenings of special preview and premiere content, never-before-seen footage and interactive Q&As.

This Is Us, Superman & Lois, Black-ish, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Hacks, Cobra Kai, Riverdale, Better Call Saul, Emily in Paris and A Salute to the NCIS Universe Celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i will all be featured at the event.

“We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival celebrating creative excellence in television,” Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center for Media, said in a statement. “PaleyFest returns in person to the Dolby Theatre for the first time in three years, offering Paley members and devoted TV fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the stars and creative talent behind some of television’s biggest hits. We thank our friends at Citi, The William S. Paley Foundation and our studio and network partners for their continued support in making PaleyFest possible.”

The This Is Us portion of the festival on April 2 will include a special preview screening of an upcoming episode from the final season and a Q&A with cast members Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas as well as creator Dan Fogelman.

“We are honored to be part of this prestigious festival,” Fogelman said. “Looking forward to talking all things This Is Us with you, one last time.”

Better Call Saul, which is also preparing to air its final season, will have an April 9 screening and Q&A with the creators and cast, including Bob Odenkirk. The actor, 59, took a break from filming the AMC drama after he suffered a small heart attack in July 2021.

Emily in Paris fans, meanwhile, will be able to attend an April 10 screening followed by a conversation and Q&A with creator Darren Starr and cast members Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Camille Razat.

Tickets for PaleyFest LA are available now at paleyfest.org.