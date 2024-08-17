Paris Hilton is counting her lucky stars after a fire erupted at her work site.

“Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today,” Hilton, 43, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, August 16, with a photo of the rubble left from the blaze. “As heartbreaking as it is, I’m so thankful everyone is safe and I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me @HannahLuxDavis @HeidiKlum @MeghanTrainor @LanceBass and my entire team.”

In a separate post, The Simple Life star added, “Not how I expected my music video shoot for ‘Bad Bitch Academy’ to go.”

“Bad Bitch Academy” is a song expected to be featured on Hilton’s highly anticipated sophomore album titled Infinite Icon. The track will have an accompanying music video and feature a few famous faces.

According to film director Hannah Lux Davis, the fire caused an “insane day” for many involved. Despite the disruption, Hilton and the crew found a way to have the show go on.

As seen on social media, cameras were able to document several scenes for the music video, including the moment Heidi Klum and Hilton walked down a runway.

“That’s hot 🥳,” Klum, 51, wrote via Instagram on Friday while posing in her hot pink dress for the shoot. “With the one and only @parishilton #badbitchacademy 💗🩵.”

Nearly 18 years after releasing her pop banger “Stars Are Blind,” Hilton has continued to stay in the music space by DJing around the world. But in a recent interview with Billboard, the Paris in Love star explained why this was the right time to create a brand-new album.

“I’ve just been focused,” she told the publication in April. “Music has always been my passion. Music is the thing that has always made me happy. It’s what I love to do. I love being a businesswoman and entrepreneur, that is fantastic, but the thing that makes me most happy is being on stage performing and making music.”

After collaborating with longtime friend Sia, Hilton is more than excited for fans to hear what she’s been working so hard on in the past year.

“[Sia] brought something out of me that nobody ever has,” Hilton teased. “I never ever really felt comfortable with people in the studio. No one really knows this, but I’m actually a very shy person, like painfully shy. But with her, I just feel so comfortable so I really sang in ways that I never knew were possible.”