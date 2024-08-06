Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are coming back in style while filming the Simple Life reboot.

The pair were photographed at a Sonic Drive-In in Duarte, California, on Monday, August 5. After initially matching in the fast food chain’s iconic blue uniform with silver heels, Richie, 42, switched into a hot dog costume that she paired with a Sonic Drive-In hat.

Hilton, 43, and Richie announced earlier this summer that they were returning to their reality TV roots.

“Up Next.. Sill & Bill 💋💋,” Richie wrote via Instagram in July alongside a mirror selfie of her and Hilton, who posted her own announcement, adding, “Ready for another iconic adventure with this Legend 👯‍♀️Loves it 💗That’s Hot 🔥 #Sliving ✨👑👑✨#TheRealOG’s #SillyAndBilly #Sanasa #TheSimpleLife #IconsOnly.”

Hilton later reflected on getting the chance to film with Richie more than 15 years after the original show ended.

“Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole,” she said via Instagram that same month. “As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show, The Simple Life. It’s been so much fun and we’re planning something very, very special, and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here.”

In the post, Hilton teased that she was planning “something iconic, fun” with Richie. “That show was so special,” she concluded. “The best memories ever. It’s such a huge part of our life and we love our fans so much, so we wanted you guys to be a part of this.”

The Simple Life, which aired from 2003 to 2007, followed Hilton and Richie as they left behind their glamorous lives and headed to Arkansas, Kentucky and more midwestern destinations to try blue-collar jobs.

Hilton previously told Us Weekly that The Simple Life reboot was going to be “iconic.”

“I’m so excited to do this with Nicole,” she exclusively shared in June. “We have been best friends since we were two years old. So many of my best and most fun memories are with her. What we created together is so special and this is just going to be so iconic. I am so excited to do this for all the fans.”

The duo spoke about how the project was nearly two years in the making, adding, “We are very excited. I can’t say much yet, but it’s going to get iconic. This is going to be a reunion show about our friendship. … We are the OG’s and I am so proud of that show and how it just inspired so many other people.”