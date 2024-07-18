Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are officially back living The Simple Life.

“Up Next.. Sill & Bill 💋💋,” Richie, 42, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 18, alongside a mirror selfie of her and Hilton, 43.

Hilton took to her Instagram to share a series of similar pics with Richie. She captioned the upload, “Ready for another iconic adventure with this Legend 👯‍♀️Loves it 💗That’s Hot 🔥 #Sliving ✨👑👑✨#TheRealOG’s #SillyAndBilly #Sanasa #TheSimpleLife

#IconsOnly.”

In a separate post, Hilton gushed over filming with Richie — and had a special message for their fans.

“Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole,” Hilton said via Instagram. “As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show, The Simple Life. It’s been so much fun and we’re planning something very, very special and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here.”

Hilton noted that she and Richie are planning “something iconic, fun,” and wanted to invite “the biggest super fans.” She added, “So I thought I would come on here and ask you guys to make a video.”

Hilton explained that fans can upload videos to talk about what they love about The Simple Life, including their favorite episodes or scenes.

“If you wanna sing ‘Sanasa’ I would love that too,” Hilton continued, adding that she and Richie love watching fans’ TikTok videos and seeing them dress up as the duo on Halloween.

“That show was so special,” she concluded. “The best memories ever. It’s such a huge part of our life and we love our fans so much so we wanted you guys to be a part of this.”

The Simple Life premiered in 2003 with Hilton and Richie leaving behind their shopping sprees and heading to Altus, Arkansas. The series came to a close in 2007, but the duo have since announced a reboot is in the works.

Hilton previously teased to Us Weekly that The Simple Life reboot was going to be “iconic.”

“I’m so excited to do this with Nicole,” she exclusively told Us in June. “We have been best friends since we were two years old. So many of my best and most fun memories are with her. What we created together is so special and this is just going to be so iconic. I am so excited to do this for all the fans.”

Hilton revealed that she and Richie had been talking about the reboot for nearly two years. “We are very excited. I can’t say much yet, but it’s going to get iconic,” she said. “This is going to be a reunion show about our friendship. … We are the OG’s and I am so proud of that show and how it just inspired so many other people.”