Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie grew up together many moons ago, but when it comes to their bond today, it’s like no time has passed.

“You know what is great is when they get back together, it’s like they’re still 12 years old,” Paris’ mom, Kathy Hilton, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 25, during her Ladies Who Longevity Lunch with brands like Lyma Laser and Retroveau. “When they get together, it’s just, like, they’re two kids.”

Paris, 43, and Nicole, 42, documented their friendship on 2003’s The Simple Life where they got a chance to see how the other half lived in middle America. (While Paris is the heir to her family’s eponymous hotel empire, Nicole is the eldest daughter of music icon Lionel Richie.)

“For the first show, I sat them both down on the bed. I didn’t know where they were going,” Kathy, 65, recalled to Us. “I was not for this at all … and I was wrong. It was the funniest show.”

According to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Paris’ reality TV debut was “iconic.”

“It was without swearing, without fighting [and] it was really cute and fun and just silly and a lot like I am,” Kathy added.

News broke in May that Paris and Nicole planned to reboot The Simple Life on Peacock.

“I think it’s going to be exciting,” Kathy said. “The two of them are a dynamic duo.”

Paris, for her part, previously told Us what to expect on the new show.

“I’m so excited to do this with Nicole,” the Paris in Love star gushed earlier this month. “We have been best friends since we were two years old. So many of my best and most fun memories are with her. What we created together is so special and this is just going to be so iconic. I am so excited to do this for all the fans.”

Paris added, “We are very excited. I can’t say much yet, but it’s going to get iconic. This is going to be a reunion show about our friendship. … We are the OGs and I am so proud of that show and how it just inspired so many other people.”

While Kathy waits to see how Paris and Nicole’s reinvented Simple Life plays out, she’s making sure to prioritize self-care. Kathy invited several friends to her house on Tuesday for a special wellness day.

“I’ve always been into skincare,” Kathy told Us. “I feel really, really good. I’m sleeping better and blocking out the sun, which is [also] important. I like to multi-task with all of my products, too. I’m talking a real scrub, one that is supposed to stay on a little longer to exfoliate, and then I make sure I have all my skincare at my disposal.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams