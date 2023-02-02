Peacock’s popular reality competition series The Traitors has been renewed for a second season.

The streaming service also revealed that Emmy-winning actor Alan Cumming is set to return as host.

“The Traitors is an ambitious, highly addictive and spontaneous format that keeps contestants and viewers on their toes,” Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “Alan Cumming is a well-dressed genius, the producers at Studio Lambert are brilliant storytellers and the show is the perfect mix of drama and suspense to keep our Traitors and Faithfuls craving more.”

“We hugely enjoyed making the U.S. version of this hit format with NBC and giving Peacock’s audience a highly bingeable murder mystery game full of intrigue and dramatic twists,” Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, also said. “This is the game which shows how people judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, in a way that’s revealing and entertaining, and we’re excited to be making a second season with Alan as together we build on the success of the first.”

In addition to the show’s renewal, a season 1 reunion – hosted by Bravo’s Andy Cohen – will stream on Peacock on February 28.

The cast featured a mix of regular people and reality TV stars including former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville, Survivor alums Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly, Below Deck’s Kate Chastain, Summer House star Kyle Cooke, Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan and Olympian Ryan Lochte.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The winner – SPOILER ALERT – Cirie, who was chosen as a traitor at the start of the game, exclusively spoke to Us Weekly after the finale about her epic victory.

“I first have to get over the shock of it for myself because it was so emotional during [filming], like, I didn’t really get to celebrate it then,” the New Jersey native told Us. “So my celebratory feelings are just coming really now. So I gotta get over the shock first (laughs).”

Season 1 of The Traitors is currently streaming on Peacock.