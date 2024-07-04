Penn Badgley and Brittany Snow discussed the rumored John Tucker Must Die sequel during the Wednesday, July 3, episode of the actor’s “Podcrushed” podcast.

“Penn, I don’t know if you’ve had a call, but I’ve gotten no call,” Snow, 38, said, to which Badgley, 37, replied, “Yeah, I’ve had no call, no. I mean, it’s maybe possible like the superposition quantum physics, like, everything is potentially within the realm of, like, maybe this apple will fall up, I can’t actually say with certainty.”

The 2006 movie’s stars Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush and Arielle Kebbel revealed at Epic Cons Chicago in March that there was a script for the sequel — and it apparently features all of the original cast members.

In the romantic comedy, a trio of teenage girls — played by Bush, 41, Kebbel, 39, and Ashanti — plot to break the heart of school basketball star John Tucker (Metcalfe) after they learn he’s secretly been dating all three of them. They recruit a shy, unpopular girl (Snow) to publicly humiliate him and give him a taste of his own medicine.

Badgley played John Tucker’s brother, Scott.

“I’ve got the smallest role in the movie, I don’t know if I would belong in it anyway,” Badgley said of the sequel, to which Snow responded, “I’m not doing it if you’re not doing it.”

The You star continued, “Never have I even thought of that as a potential thing, but I guess if there was a script, I would read it.”

Snow said Kebbel has been trying to get a sequel off the ground for years, so she would definitely be interested in reading a script.

“I didn’t know what happened, and I was like, ‘Go forth. Go forth with that [idea],’” the Pitch Perfect star recalled. “So that was the last I had heard of it, was that she was trying to make it happen, and so I guess she did? I will read whatever — they’ve worked really hard.”

John Tucker Must Die became a fan-favorite film from the moment it hit theaters in summer of 2006. Metcalfe, 45, who went on to star in shows like Desperate Housewives and Dallas, said he still gets stopped by admirers of the rom-com.

“I didn’t think really much of the movie when I was shooting it, and the fact that it’s kind of become a little bit of a teen comedy cult classic is awesome,” he told Us Weekly in October 2020. “It’s been passed down, maybe from, like, older brothers and sisters to their younger siblings. I think it’s super cool. People still think it’s funny! It is funny. I’m flattered.”

At the Epic Cons Chicago in March, Metcalfe told the crowd, “I’ve heard rumors of this script — there’s a script. Apparently it’s amazing.”

Kebbel admitted she’s had a hand in creating the sequel, which “may or may not [see John] get a chance to change.”

Metcalfe added, “I’d definitely love to be a part of it,” and said he “can’t wait to read it.”