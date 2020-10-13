Peta Murgatroyd Had to Run to Therapy for Neck Injury After DWTS

Yikes! After Peta Murgatroyd and Vernon Davis’ tango on the Monday, October 12, episode of Dancing With the Stars, fans were quick to notice that the pro dancer, 34, disappeared. When cameras cut to the NFL alum, 36, cheering on other pairs later in the night, Murgatroyd was nowhere to be seen. However, she took to social media following the show to reveal she was getting treated for an injury.

‘”Sorry everyone tonight on @DancingABC I was absent from our spots after our dance. I pulled my neck and had to run to therapy,” the two-time DWTS champ tweeted on Monday night. “I’ll be OK, but I needed to get it seen to ASAP. Thanks for the concern. Love you all and I’m looking forward to next week xxxx.”

Murgatroyd shared more on her Instagram Story, seemingly responding to fans who thought she seemed upset with her partner after their dance. The duo landed in the bottom two but were ultimately saved by the judges, who instead sent home Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess.

“Vernon did a great job tonight and I’m proud of him. I’m sorry if it came off any other way,” the New Zealand native shared via Instagram. “I was in a lot of pain when the judges were giving their critics. Again, love my Vernon, nothing to do with him!”

After the show, the Super Bowl champion opened up about his experience so far.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve always been the one looking down at the contestants who were in the bottom two and to be able to live in that experience is great. It’s humbling,” he told Us Weekly on Monday night. “It’s also gratifying because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, so to make it this far is a plus for me, so I’m just grateful.”

He also noted that it was “awesome” to be unanimously saved by the three judges. “I felt like they were on my side and they gave me another shot so I have to get back to work and really perfect a lot of the details that I need to have a great performance.”

