Dynamic duo! Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover have been pegged to lead a new Mr. and Mrs. Smith series.

The Fleabag star, 35, and “This Is America” singer, 37, will head up the project from New Regency and Amazon Prime Video. The show is due to be released in 2022.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Friday, February 12. A clip showed the pair recreating TikTok dances along with a title card and slide featuring the premiere date. Waller-Bridge and Glover will also serve as executive producers in the Mr. and Mrs. Smith series.

Fans were quick to react to the news on Twitter. “MR AND MRS SMITH REMAKE WITH GAMBINO AND PHOEBE OMG OMG,” one person tweeted excitedly.

Another wrote, “Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover having a show coming out together in 2022?” along with a GIF that read, “That is exactly what I’m ready for.”

A third fan tweeted, “This is a duo! Wow.”

Even a few celebrities seemed excited. Lili Reinhart commented on Salke’s Instagram post, “Iconic duo,” while Michael B. Jordan simply wrote, “👀.”

Both Waller-Bridge and Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, are familiar with the big and small screens. The British actress helmed Fleabag, a dark comedy that she wrote and created. As for Glover, he’s known for his work on Community, Atlanta, Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Lion King. He also starred alongside Rihanna in Guava Island, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019.

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith film premiered in 2005 — more than a decade ago. It starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who famously fell in love during filming. Jolie and Pitt, 57, married in 2014. They announced their split in 2016. Their divorce is ongoing. The Girl, Interrupted star and Fight Club actor share six children.

The sexy spy thriller nearly played out very differently back then, however. In 2016, Gwen Stefani appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where she revealed that she auditioned for Jolie’s part in the film. Nicole Kidman, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Chloe Sevigny were also reportedly sought out for the role.

“I feel like I almost got it,” the “Holla Back Girl” singer said at the time. “I went to a bunch [of] auditions.”

Stefani, 51, added, “[It was] very competitive and I wanted to do it, but I wanted to do music more.”

Speaking with Vogue magazine in 2008, Stefani recalled, “It was between me and Angelina Jolie, and I’m like, ‘Oh, great. I got a shot here.'”