Pink is mourning the loss of her beloved dog. The singer took to Instagram on Sunday, September 30, to share a sweet photo in tribute to her late pup.

“Goodbye Kiss,” the 39-year-old “What About Us” songstress wrote alongside a pic of herself planting a sweet peck on the canine with a broken heart emoji. “Frangelica ‘Nanni’ Moore Hart. 2002-2018. Rest in sunshine pretty girl.”

Pink also noted that the dog passed away in her presence. “Thanks for waiting for me to get home,” the musician added.

The heartbreaking post sparked sympathy comments from many of Pink’s famous pals. “This breaks my heart,” Reese Witherspoon wrote, “why don’t they live longer? Sending you [love.]”

Selma Blair shared her condolences, writing, “Only love. I am sorry.” Meanwhile, singer Brandi Carlile added: “There’s not much tougher than that. Thinking about you and sending love.”

The tough loss comes on the heels of a rough few months for the Pennsylvania native who was hospitalized due to a health scare in August, forcing her to cancel a concert in Australia.

“We were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain,” Pink explained in a lengthy Instagram post at the time. “That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way. I was discharged from [the] hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest.”

She continued: “A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

