No losers here! Pink didn’t win an award at the 2019 Grammys, but her daughter, Willow, presented her with a homemade one instead.

“Thanks Kids 🙂 My favorite kind of award,” the singer, 39, captioned a Sunday, February 10, photo of the 7-year-old.

In the picture, Willow smiled and proudly held a tinfoil award above her head. The DIY project was shaped just like a Grammy, reading “Best Pop Vocal Album 2019 Grammy Awards ‘P!nk Beautiful Trauma'” in pen. She shared a second pic that showed her 2-year-old son, Jameson, also holding the award.

The three-time Grammy winner, who shares Willow and Jameson with her husband, Carey Hart, was nominated for the 20th time – but lost to Ariana Grande. The Recording Academy announced hours before the show that the “God Is a Woman” singer won for her studio album, Sweetener.

“I think it’s kind of rad that I just lost my 20th Grammy nomination,” Pink tweeted. “I’m always honored to be included. Not to get this sick baby in the bathtub. Congrats to all the nominees! Have fun tonight.”

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, admitted on a Wednesday, February 6, appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, that she wasn’t expecting to take the prize home. In fact, the musician revealed that Hart gives her a foil Grammy every time she loses, and she thought it would happen again this time around.

“This will be my 17th tinfoil Grammy on Sunday,” the “What About Us” singer said.

Pink didn’t attend the awards show, but neither did Grande. The “7 Rings” crooner pulled out of her scheduled performance earlier this week and called out producer Ken Ehrlich for stifling her “creativity [and] self-expression.”

The Nickelodeon alum tweeted after her first-ever Grammy win: “I know i’m not there tonight (trust, I tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things …. but f–k ……. this is wild and beautiful. Thank you so much.”

Sweetener also beat Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ self-titled records, Kelly Clarkson’s Meaning of Life and Taylor Swift’s Reputation.

