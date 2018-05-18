Showing their love. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first walk as a married couple will be uplifting, thanks to the procession song that will score the stroll.

When the ceremony ends on Saturday, May 19, the newlyweds will exit St George’s Chapel to “Amen/This Little Light of Mine.” The song is a compilation of two tunes, written by Jester Hairston and Harry Dixon Loes, respectively. The couple will use Etta James’ version of the mash-up for their procession.

“Amen” and “This Little Light of Mine” are both gospel songs, with the former chronicling the life of Jesus. James sings in her recording, “This little light of mine / I’m gonna let it shine / Let it shine / Let it shine / To show my love.”

The ceremony music will be a mixture of hymns and classical music, along with the national anthem. “Symphony No. 1 in B-flat — Allegro” by William Boyce, a more traditional instrumental, will play before “Amen/This Little Light of Mine” in the procession of the bride and groom.

Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, are set to wed Saturday at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple will take a 25-minute carriage ride through Windsor Town after the ceremony. The former actress and the royal’s last public appearance of the day will be when they leave Windsor Castle for their private evening reception at Frogmore House, which 200 guests are expected to attend.

The Suits alum was spotted arriving at Cliveden House Hotel on Friday, May 18, with her mother Doria Ragland. Markle told onlookers she feels “wonderful” on the eve of her wedding. Meanwhile, Harry will spend the night with Prince William at the Dorchester Collection’s Coworth Park Hotel. The soon-to-be-married pair had tea with the bride’s mother and Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the day.