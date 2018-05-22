Blast to the past! It may be 16 years since Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval and Camila Alves starred in a Bon Jovi music video together, but the duo still cross paths from time to time.

“Every once in a while we bump into each other,” Sandoval, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly at Lisa Vanderpump’s 3rd Annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood on Saturday, May 19. “It’s been a while. We did more so when I lived in New York, but that was crazy.”

The Bravo personality added that he “did a lot of crazy stunts” in the 2002 video for the rock group’s hit track “Misunderstood.” Sandoval, who sports longer hair in the newly resurfaced video, appears to be cheating on his girlfriend, played by Rachel Nichols, with Alves in the throwback clip.

“Babe, babe, it’s not what it looks like,” Sandoval exclaims as Nichols catches him in bed with a topless Alves. “Just let me explain, OK? Just let me explain!”

The SUR bartender first opened up about the video in a December 2013 post on his Bravo TV blog in response to Stassi Shroeder, who at the time wouldn’t allow then-beau Jax Taylor to work with female models.

“It REALLY gets to me to hear Stassi tell Jax he’s not ‘allowed’ to model with girls anymore!” Sandoval wrote. “I can tell you, that on any legit photoshoot, being anything less than completely professional is just flat out not tolerated. Before Camila even met Matthew McConaughey and became his wife, we shot a huge budget, Bon Jovi music video together (‘Misunderstood’) and she was topless on top of me for three hours. I did nothing but keep direct eye contact with her, in pure paranoia of being anything less than professional.”

Alves met McConaughey in 2006 and the couple tied the knot in 2012. They share son Levi, 9, daughter Vida, 8, and son Livingston, 5. Meanwhile, Sandoval is dating Pump Rules costar Ariana Madix.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!