Caitlin Bassett hinted at big changes for season 3 before Quantum Leap delivered that shocking narrative twist.
“At the end of season 1, we left on a cliffhanger and it took until the end of the season 2 premiere to realize that, ‘Oh, this is a new setup.’ By the end of season 2, you’re going to know how different season 3 is going to be,” Bassett, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly about the future of the NBC sci-fi series.
The actress praised how the conclusion to season 2 offered a glimpse at future story lines, adding, “[It is] cool because fans get to decide like, ‘Oh, I want to see that. Or not.’ It was a brilliant move by the writers and the last episode — it just feels like a new adventure. It’s so cool. So I hope people enjoy it.”
During the season 2 finale, which aired on Tuesday, February 20, the Quantum Leap team figured out a way to bring Ben (Raymond Lee) home after he spent two seasons leaping through time. The plan was to use a code that would swap Ben out for Addison (Bassett), who would take her ex-fiancé’s place with the time travel mission.
Addison did end up being taken back in time but she wasn’t alone. Ben had also leaped into that moment instead of returning to present time. The couple reunited for the first time in years and were finally able to be together again.
The narrative decision came as a surprise since in the original Quantum Leap series Sam (Scott Bakula) leaped by himself. Allowing another person to travel through time with Ben opened the door for more possibilities — and questions.
Lee, 37, recently told Us about what fans could expect if Quantum Leap is renewed for a third season.
“[The finale achieved] tying not only the loose ends of season 2, but all of season 1 as well. And to also just deliver on a level emotionally where we would feel satisfied as fans and as characters,” he shared. “I feel like there was no tether that was left knotted and also another dimension to another door possible if we were to go further. So I’m just so impressed. Not surprised, just incredibly impressed with everybody that was responsible for making that episode.”
Lee also discussed how much insight he was given into the show’s future, saying, “I know where this should all go and I’m so trusting of [the writers’] storytelling and taste. I just know that now that we’ve really understood what we’re good at now, we can just kind of let it rip even more than we have.”
He concluded: “But yeah, no indicators yet of what the story is [in season 3] or where we’re even at in terms of a renewal. But all I can say is that I’m very fulfilled and happy with the journey that we’ve had so far, and for the fans and for myself and for all of our group. We just want to tell more story.”
Quantum Leap is available to stream on Peacock.