Quantum Leap‘s Raymond Lee is excited for fans to get more answers — and ask new questions — from the season 2 finale.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Lee, 37, admitted he was “not surprised” while reading the script for the second season finale.

“I know the capability of our writers. I know how good they are. It was just a matter of how much it was going to rock my socks,” he detailed. “I read that script and immediately I wish I could have sent out a shotgun spray of texts because I try to text as simultaneously as possible to everybody who was responsible for writing the script on how immaculate of a job they did.”

Lee noted that viewers have plenty to look forward to, adding, “[The finale achieved] tying not only the loose ends of season 2, but all of season 1 as well. And to also just deliver on a level emotionally where we would feel satisfied as fans and as characters. I feel like there was no tether that was left knotted and also another dimension to another door possible if we were to go further. So I’m just so impressed. Not surprised, just incredibly impressed with everybody that was responsible for making that episode.”

Related: Every Time NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Paid Tribute to the OG Series Honoring its predecessor. NBC’s Quantum Leap revival has often paid tribute to the original science fiction series. The original sci-fi show, which ran from 1989 to 1993, starred Scott Bakula as a physicist named Dr. Sam Beckett who accidentally leaps through time and temporarily takes the place of a person from that time period. In […]

Quantum Leap, which is a revival of the ‘90s science-fiction series, follows Ben (Lee) after he makes a secret leap through time and gets lost in the past. With help from his now-ex Addison (Caitlin Bassett) and the rest of the Quantum Leap team, Ben tries to figure out what caused him to alter history.

Season 2 introduced a three-year time jump that created more distance between Ben and the Quantum Leap team. Lee broke down how the narrative decision helped shift the show into its next chapter.

“One of the main objectives for season 2 was to do away with the mythology a little bit because we’ve established that so well in the first season. The second season we really wanted to invest in the interpersonal relationships,” he explained. “We wanted to present another obstacle for Ben and we wanted to see how all this would intermingle.”

Lee highlighted how the second season pushed the story forward while creating “a lot of complications.”

Related: TV Shows With Time Jumps Let’s do the time warp again! TV shows allow fans to take a deep dive into characters’ lives for an extended period, but sometimes the medium requires a jump forward to keep the story line moving. The Resident, for example, dealt with a shocking exit in August 2021 when Emily VanCamp chose to leave the […]

“There’s a lot of just outside points that need to all converge back together. So the journey back to that was the most important part of season 2,” he continued. “Coming together to do that was the greatest challenge and also the greatest joy to be a part of that puzzle piecing.”

The first season of Quantum Leap featured Ben and his loved ones trying to get him back. Season 2, meanwhile, helped Ben realize that he needed to continue leaping through time for the greater good.

“Ben discovers that this is his vocation. Now that he knows that he has somewhat of a grasp of this — and by the end of [season 2] — I think Ben has come to a place of total acceptance and of also understanding that the best way he can really save himself is to continue to save others.,” Lee told Us. “If there isn’t that thorough line of intention on why he’s given life, then I think he would veer off into somewhere else. I don’t think he would be a successful leaper otherwise.”

Lee added: “He understands that by doing good, he does good unto himself and he does good for himself and for everyone that is in his immediate circle as well. I feel like there’s an understanding — a cosmic understanding — of why he was put here by the end of it.”

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

While discussing the upcoming finale, which will air on Tuesday, February 20, Lee revealed how much insight he has been given into the show’s future.

“I know where this should all go and I’m so trusting of [the writers’] storytelling and taste. I just know that now that we’ve really understood what we’re good at now, we can just kind of let it rip even more than we have,” he shared. “But yeah, no indicators yet of what the story is [in season 3] or where we’re even at in terms of a renewal. But all I can say is that I’m very fulfilled and happy with the journey that we’ve had so far, and for the fans and for myself and for all of our group. We just want to tell more story.”

Quantum Leap airs on NBC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.