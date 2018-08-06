California, California, here we come! The O.C. turned 15 this weekend, and Rachel Bilson marked the anniversary on Instagram, posting a throwback photo an amazing throwback photo of the cast.

“15 year anniversary of The O.C.,” the 36-year-old wrote on Sunday, August 5, uploading a shot of herself with her former costars at a premiere event. “I can’t believe it.”

She added, “I also can’t believe I wore a skirt I got at a thrift shop as a shirt. #ifeelold #survivedtheschwartzsharkattack #welcometotheocbitch #ew.”

In the photo, the actress appears alongside former costars Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Melinda Clarke, Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan and Benjamin McKenzie. As she starred in the show — a drama about misunderstood teen Ryan Atwood (McKenzie) who is adopted into a wealthy, philanthropic couple’s Orange County home — Bilson struck up a real-life romance with Brody. They split in December 2006 after three years of dating.

After the FOX series ended its four-season run in 2007, Bilson starred on The CW drama Hart of Dixie and made guest appearances on How I Met Your Mother, Gossip Girl and Nashville. These days, she’s starring in the ABC dramedy Take Two alongside Eddie Cibrian, who recently revealed fun facts about his costar in an interview with Us Weekly.

“Number one: I don’t why, but she really wants to climb Mount Kilimanjaro,” he said of Bilson last month. “Number two: If she has a little bit of caffeine with some sugar, like a cookie or something like that, she bounces off the walls and you can’t get her to shut up. The third one: She can’t stand anything with artificial sugar like stevia. She can taste it a mile away. So don’t give her anything like because then she becomes grumpy and she’ll never come to set.”

