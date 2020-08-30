Not a fan. Rachel Lindsay had a problem with Clare Crawley‘s promo poster for The Bachelorette season 16 because she didn’t get the reference.

The former Bachelorette star, 35, told Sirius XM’s EW Live on Friday, August 28, that she wasn’t impressed when the poster was released.

“I didn’t like it,” she explained. “I didn’t understand it, and I don’t think we should be questioning what the ad is and that’s what we are talking about more than we are about her and her season, ’cause I’m excited for Clare. I’ve been a big proponent of her. I’m not sure how all of this goes down with all the rumors that are going around, but I am excited for Clare and for her to have this moment.”

The poster features Crawley, 39, wearing jeans and a blazer as she leans against a wall holding a rose while a man pulls on a sock in front of her. The photo is a recreation of the poster for the classic 1967 film The Graduate. In the Oscar-nominated movie, a young man (Dustin Hoffman) has an affair with an older woman, Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), before he falls in love with her daughter, Elaine (Katharine Ross).

The promo imagery pokes fun at Crawley, who is the oldest Bachelorette in the history of the franchise while her potential suitors’ ages range from 25 to 40.

Lindsay wasn’t familiar with The Graduate but after she learned about the film’s plot, she had even more issues with the promo shot.

“That’s the movie?” the former attorney asked with a laugh. “OK, I’m watching it tonight. What? Now I’m hot. I gotta call somebody. I did not realize that. OK, now I’m a little bothered.”

Crawley told Good Morning America in March that she believed her age would help her be more discerning when giving out roses on the show.

“I feel like a lot of people put [age] out there as this negative thing, but for me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for,” the hairstylist said at the time. “I want a man who is strong, who is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable. I think that [shows] some serious strength right there, so I want a man who can do that.”

Crawley quit filming The Bachelorette after just two weeks because she had already fallen in love with a contestant. Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams will replace Crawley and take a shot at finding Mr. Right later in the season.