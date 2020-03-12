In it for the wrong reasons? That’s what Rachel Lindsay thinks! The former Bachelorette, 34, revealed in a new interview that she doesn’t completely buy that Madison Prewett was on The Bachelor to find true love.

During an interview with Extra, Lindsay, who was in the audience for the live finale on Tuesday, March 10, revealed that she’s not sure why Madison, 23, came on the show at all since she clearly needed more time than the allotted two months to fall in love with Peter Weber.

“It doesn’t make any sense. You come on the show because you have these morals and these values and you stay true to them. That’s a beautiful thing, good for you. So you self-eliminate, you go home because Peter isn’t the man that you want. That type of man never is on The Bachelor, so again, I don’t understand why you’re here in the first place,” she said on Wednesday, March 11. “So then Peter decides he wants to spend his life with another woman. He proposes to her, gets down on one ring, gives her his whole heart, then dumps her and you take him back after that? It doesn’t add up. There are too many contradictions.”

The lawyer continued: “The only thing that does make sense is you want the TV time, you want the exposure. You want the platform and to top it off on that, she’s already hired an agent. Her agent posted seconds after the finale was over to let everyone know, ‘This is my client.’ She’s ready to take offers.”

The Bachelor alum said that she truly believed the Alabama native came on for “the experience, followers or [to be] the Bachelorette,” not to find love.

While Lindsay added that she applauded Madison for her strong beliefs and values, she doesn’t get why she came back on the finale.

She also doesn’t believe that Madison and Peter are dating now. “I don’t think it’s over, I just don’t think they have defined their relationship … I don’t see how they can come together. It’s doomed. My advice is that they just try to figure this out away from the camera.”