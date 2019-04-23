The claws are out! Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley go head-to-head during the Wednesday, April 23, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. The women argue over a quote Ramona, 62, gave to Page Six following a seating fiasco at the Angel Ball in October.

Dorinda, 54, claimed that after Ramona invited her to the gala, she ditched her and sat elsewhere.

“You need to say you’re sorry that you ditched me for a better table when you told me we were going together,” Dorinda explains in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. While Ramona blamed the fact that the two weren’t seated together on the chart made by the organizers, Dorinda claimed that she was lying.

“They have so many people going. She was upset. I had no control of it and I said I was sorry. We didn’t buy a table. We bought individual tickets. They didn’t put it together. We’re great now — we’re fine,” Ramona told Page Six.

“You called me and invited me,” Dorinda says to Ramona in the sneak peek, trying to prove that Ramona was lying. The Life on the Ramona Coaster author then claimed she had no control over the seating and said repeatedly that those running the event told her to sit at table 61.

A clip then plays, revealing she was given Table 62 at the event.

The argument continues throughout the clip and Ramona is not happy when Dorinda puts her finger in her face.

“Don’t put your finger [there], I hate when you do that,” she says; she then pushes her by the hips. Dorinda very sternly responds, “Don’t push me!”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9p.m. ET.

